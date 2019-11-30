News

Devansh Barjatya takes 'saat phere' with Nandini

30 Nov 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Sooraj Barjatya's son Devansh Barjatya recently tied the knot.

The Barjatya family is extremely popular for weaving movies around family and wedding ceremonies. This wedding reception looked 10 times more stylish than the ones you see on the screen. We wonder if there was a performance on 'Suno Ji Dulhan' at some point during the ceremonies.

So here are some biggies of the industry who attended the wedding reception. Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vikram Bhatt, amongst many others, were seen looking fab in wedding attire.

