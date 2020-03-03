News

'Devi': Shruti Haasan pens note on 'enriching' experience

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has penned a heartwarming note on her "enriching" experience of working with "lovely women" in the short film titled "Devi".

Shruti took to her Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with the cast of "Devi", including names like Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Yashaswini Dayama and Shivani Raghuvanshi among others.

She wrote: "The experience of being a part of #Devi has been so memorable and enriching. I believe the bond between women is powerful and necessary and thought I'd write a small note about these lovely women."

"Missing @nehadhupia in this picture but absolutely love her progressive energy and attitude to things @raghuvanshishivani is such a sweet and poised person, saw you for the first time on a web series and absolutely adored your work! @yashaswinidayama the big talent in the cutest package you'll always be my hakunamatata!"

Shruti called Kajol "an inspiration beyond words".

"And your fun energy and down to earth nature is... @neenakulkarni I have so much love and respect for your attitude to life and people you are so inspiring and such a warm soul @muktabarve such a delight to get to know and such a talent !!! Our director @priyankabans for the lovely premise and script!"

The actress, who recently opened up about going under the knife, described her journey as "fun".

"Thankyou @electricapplese for the way you love and respect women and making this happen !! Really proud to be a part of this."

