Dhak Dhak trailer out! These bunch of talents are all set to take to a bike road trip that defines the journey of life

The trailer of the movie Dhak Dhak tha has some great talents like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi is finally and here is what the trailer speaks about the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 13:53
movie_image: 
DHAK DHAK

MUMBAI: One of the talked about movies of the year is Dhak Dhak, the movie that has some great talents like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi is directed by Tarun Dudeja. The first look and the posters of the movie had got a big thumbs up from the fans all over and today finally the trailer of the movie is out.


The trailer introduces 4 leading ladies of the movie that is Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi, everyone has their own journey and how these 4 ladies are out on a bike road trip, well during their journey they get many reality checks that add value to their journey of life. Well the trailer has hit the chord right and has touched our hearts and we are excited for the movie release.

Talking about the expectation indeed we can expect some great performances because the movie has talents like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi, well we are watching every actress in a different avatar and it will be a treat to watch, the movie promises to have some silent messages that will be important for toadies time. Also as this is a road trip movie the location will be a treat to watch glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer itself. The BGM has added value to the trailer and the same can be expected in the movie.

Well having said all these points movie Dhak Dhak promises to throw light on this beautiful journey of life with different experiences and challenges, the movie is directed by Tarun Dudeja and produced by Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Taapsee Pannu under the banner of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film is scheduled to be released on 13 October 2023.

What are your views on the trailer? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 13:53

