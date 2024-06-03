Dharmendra is going well after injury, here's what reports suggest

MUMBAI: Some time back, Dharmendra left fans concerned when he posted a picture of himself in the wee hours of the night, and said that he was unable to sleep. Even though he deleted the picture, it led to speculations around his well being. Now, we have learnt that he recently got injured, but is recovering well.

Also read - Veteran actor Dharmendra reveals his fractured ankle, leaves netizens worried

On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself indulging in a late-night food craving and wrote, “Aadhi raat ho gayi... neend aati nahin… bhook lag jaati hai. Baasi roti makhan ka saath bahut sawad lagta hai”. In the picture, Dharmendra was seen in a black outfit, sitting on his bed. He had a tired expression on his face. It left his fans worried, with several fans asking, “Sir what happened to your leg?”.

According to our source, Dharmendra has not been doing well for the past two weeks, but is on the road to recovery.

“He has been under the weather for the past two weeks, and that was visible on his face in the picture,” says the source.

Talking about his health in detail, the source adds, “He went to a family wedding with his family including, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently in Udaipur. That’s where he got injured, and his health took a toll. He hurt his back and leg while dancing. And his health also suffered because of exertion and old age”.

“He was exhausted because of the exertion, and it got bad because of his injury. However, he is doing fine now, and is on the road to recovery. In fact, he is taking it slow now, and focusing on his health completely,” adds the source.

Also read - Shocking! This is why Dharmendra paid spot boys to goof up on the sets of Sholay

The 88-year-old was last in the film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which also featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. He also had a supporting role in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which released last year in July. He will be seen next in Ekkis, which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Dharmendra Bollywood Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya TellyChakkar
