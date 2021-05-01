Dharmendra is 'a loner living with the remembrance of those touching memories'

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Dharmendra tweeted to say he is a loner now, living with his memories. He says he misses the days he used to actively shoot for films.

The actor shared his sentiments replying to a post by filmmaker Anil Sharma. In his tweet, Sharma had posted a black and white throwback picture of Dharmendra with the late filmmaker Yash Chopra and the late actors Feroz Khan and Iftekhar, from the time they shot Chopra' 1969 film, "Aadmi Aur Insaan". The snapshot catches the quartet in a happy mood.

Dharmendra tweeted to say he misses those days of "lively laughter". He wrote how he is just a "loner" now, who often remembers those times.

"Kahan gaie woh din .... Anil, I am missing those moments full of lively laughter.........A loner, living with the remembrance of those touching memories....." he wrote.

To this, Sharma replied: "Sir u can never b loner .. whole worlds loves u n with u .. sab aake APNE hain ..corona ka samay hai toh bas mulakatein nahi ho pa rahi hain .. pls stay safe sir @aapkadharam," he wrote.

SOURCE : IANS