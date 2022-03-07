Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared how he has always been a huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and how he inspired the actor in him on 'Superstar Singer 2'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 12:30
movie_image: 
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared how he has always been a huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and how he inspired the actor in him on 'Superstar Singer 2'.

He said: "Till Class VIII, I did not know anything about cinema and my father was a school teacher who was very strict. And parents always think about your good only and he never considered cinema to be a good thing.

"When I was in Class VI, some of my classmates were very thrilled about going to the cinema, and I kept asking them what cinema was."

"And, when I went to the tenth grade, I saw Dilip Kumar Ji's film 'Shaheed' and I immediately fell in love with him and his acting skills.; felt like he was my brother. I was elated by the audience's love for him and yearned for it myself. Hence, I became an actor to win the audience's love and I am getting the love to which I am truly grateful," he added.

Also when asked about how he used to imitate Dilip Kumar and Prem Nath after watching 'Aan' film, the veteran actor said: "Dilip Kumar ji's film 'Aan' had released and I watched it as I was a big fan of his. So, I used to step out of my house and go somewhere to imitate Dilip Saab and Prem Nath Ji's acting from the movie. So I had this passion within me to observe and learn."

'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

Dharmendra Superstar Singer 2 Dilip Kumar Shaheed Prem Nath Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/03/2022 - 12:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra shared how he has always been a huge fan of legendary actor Dilip Kumar and...
Glam Queen! Vidhi Pandya looks alluring donning in these beautiful outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Yami Gautam Dhar says 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi' made first half of 2022 special for her
MUMBAI: As the first half of 2022 comes to a close, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has had two releases so far...
Deepali Saini opens up on her role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'
MUMBAI: Actress Deepali Saini, who has recently joined the star cast of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2', is very excited...
Super sexy! Erika Packard is oozing oomph in these sizzling pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Vaani Kapoor chuffed to collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor for 'Shamshera'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Shamshera', is...
Recent Stories
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
Dharmendra recalls how Dilip Kumar inspired the actor in him
Latest Video