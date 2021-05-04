From Dhinka Chika to Seeti Maar : Who did it better-Salman Khan or Allu Arjun?

MUMBAI: As the release date of the Salman Khan starer action thriller Radhe is coming closer the fans all over are not keeping calm as they want to see their much love actor on their screen. The song Seeti Maar was out there was a lot of comparison between Salman Khan's song and Allu Arjun's song. But no doubt both the songs has their own value and treating the best to their fans respectively.

But did you know, this is not the first time Salman Khan has followed Allu Arjun ? It was during the time of movie Ready and the song was Dhinka Chika was remade from the Allu Arjun movie.

Today we have come across an amazing post where we see the fans have made a collaboration of all 4 songs, Ringa Ringa, Dhinka Chika, and both Seeti Maar songs, from where we can easily see all the songs and come to the conclusion of who did it better.

Have a look

Looking at this post shared by the fans what do you think which actor has done the better way ? Allu Arjun in Ringa Ringa and Seeti Maar, or Salman Khan in Dhinka Chika and Seeti Maar? Do let us know in the comments section below.

