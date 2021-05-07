Dhoni's wife Sakshi gave her real wedding dress to actress Kiara Advani for MS Dhoni movie

MUMBAI: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's one of the much loved movie was MS Dhoni the untold story, the movie which was based on the celebrated Indian Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni boys hugely loved by the fans, kids amazing story telling, solid screenplay, and some great performances, what time the movie has made its own mark in the hearts and Minds of the French and till today it has the huge recall value.

The movie also had Kiara Advani in the role of Sakshi Singh Dhoni, all the movie fans did you know, Dhoni's wife Sakshi gave the actress Kiara Advani her real wedding dress for wedding scene in the movie, to make it look more authentic, well this was indeed not known to many of the fans, and no doubt the movie was very well made and specially the wedding scene has its own beauty and this was the reason.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey MS Dhoni the untold story which was released in the year 2016 is considered the best performance of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The movie also had Disha Patani along with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

