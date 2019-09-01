DIA MIRZA CELEBRATES RAMKY’S BIG GREEN GANESHA AT BIG FM’S OFFICE, GIVES AWAY TREE GANESHAS TO CONTEST WINNING LISTENERS

Mumbai, August 31, 2019: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, is known to change perceptions that allow society to live in a healthier and better manner. For the 12th year in a row, BIG FM has brought to light the importance of celebrating festivities in an eco-friendly way through Ramky’s BIG Green Ganesha. ‘BIG Green Ganesha’ is a heartfelt initiative that promotes the use of eco-friendly Ganesh idols & its celebration with minimum environmental damage. RJ Rani, the face of Ramky’s BIG Green Ganesha initiative hosted the event, which was graced by the serene Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, Mr. Sujiv Nair from Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd and Mr. Ram Kharpuriya Director - Greenland Farms. 15 lucky contest-winning listeners were felicitated with a Tree Ganesha by the environmentally conscious Dia Mirza, at the BIG FM office

To spread awareness of using eco-friendly Ganesh idols, a two-week-long contest was held and it resulted in widespread response from listeners across Mumbai. BIG FM Mumbai associated with Tree Ganesha as they create eco-friendly idols which are made of natural soil and also melts completely after meeting water bodies as compared to non-biodegradable options that create pollution. Lending her support to the cause in Mumbai was Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, known to have been the face of many pivotal environmental campaigns across India and has worked towards the conservation of wildlife. Ramky’s BIG Green Ganesha is also being celebrated across other cities with BIG FM Hyderabad urging people to adopt paper-mache techniques for idol creation. Listeners who opted for Green Ganesha in Hyderabad are being termed as Green Heroes.s

Showing off her mud-laden hands, the beautiful Bollywood diva, Dia Mirza said, “I am very happy to be here. Moreover, I'm extremely grateful to BIG FM for this campaign that has been raising awareness over the last 12 years. They have been one of the pioneers at spreading awareness towards an eco friendlier approach towards festivities. For the past few years, I have been associating with beach clean ups post the Ganpati Visarjan and it's very disheartening to see the remains of the idols washed back ashore. Three years ago, Dattadri and I made one of these tree Ganeshas together and it was a beautiful feeling. The happiness you feel while doing something for the better good just elates you to a whole new level. I urge more people to opt for eco friendlier methods, for not just their Ganpati celebrations, but in their day-to-day activities as well.”

This heartfelt initiative has made a difference not only to the environment, but has also touched the life of so many people. Having won the contest, an elated female contest winner, who came to collect her Tree Ganesha at the BIG FM office said," I am extremely grateful to BIG FM for this initiative and gift. I come from a background where the Ganpati rituals, that included the idol’s installation to its immersion, are predominantly led by the men of the family. This is the very first time that I am holding Ganpatiji in my arms like this. I am absolutely elated and all I can say is a very big thank you to BIG FM.”



