Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

Actress Dia Mirza, who will soon be seen in the upcoming pandemic drama film, 'Bheed', experienced separation anxiety while shooting for the film. The actress, who is a frequent collaborator of the film's director Anubhav Sinha, shared that it was quite difficult to cope with the anxiety.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Dia Mirza experienced

MUMBAI :Actress Dia Mirza, who will soon be seen in the upcoming pandemic drama film, 'Bheed', experienced separation anxiety while shooting for the film. The actress, who is a frequent collaborator of the film's director Anubhav Sinha, shared that it was quite difficult to cope with the anxiety.

'Bheed' was the first project that Dia had signed after motherhood. Being away from her son Avyaan for an extended shoot, was one of the most emotionally challenging experiences for her.

She said, "The separation from my son lent itself to the part I was playing. The separation anxiety of being apart from my six-month-old baby was very difficult to cope with. Avyaan was not allowed to travel and I had to leave him in Mumbai with my mother and Vaibhav (Rekhi) while I worked on this film. It's possibly the hardest thing I've ever had to do".

'Bheed' is a thought provoking film that dives deep into the events of the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown in India. However, the socially relevant theme of the film convinced Dia to come on board as she recalled, "Avyaan had undergone multiple surgeries after birth and for over two months, I was not even allowed to hold him. After bringing him home, I wanted to spend every moment with him and would have said, 'No' to any other story but this one took hold of me and wouldn't let go."

She continued, "I feel, 'Bheed' will be remembered as one of the most important documents of a very significant moment in our shared history. Once I was on the set, what got me through was also the support and sensitivity of Anubhav and my co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, and Ashutosh Rana. They even made sure that I did not miss my family on my birthday."

The set overflowed with conviviality, "After a good day's work, we would have a lovely time eating scrumptious local cuisine and chaats and discussing cinema and life. I even made time to indulge the birdwatcher in me and clicked hundreds of pictures while exploring the local marshlands", the actress concluded.

'Bheed' is set to release in cinemas on March 24.

 

Dia Mirza Bheed Anubhav Sinha Vaibhav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Atul Kulkarni on how four generations manage differences under one roof
MUMBAI : Actor Atul Kulkarni, who is receiving accolades for his work in the recently released streaming series 'Happy...
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
MUMBAI :   'Anupamaa' fame Paras Kalnwat speaks about playing an ideal son and a caring person, Rajveer in the show '...
Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'
MUMBAI :'Faltu' actress Niharika Chouksey compared the bond between herself and her co-star Aakash Ahuja with the...
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza experienced
Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Yogesh Bhardwaj
Actor Yogesh Bhardwaj to star as a parallel lead in Yashpal Sharma's Chhipkali, playing a private detective
Lokesh Mittal
Ajay Devgn gives 'full autonomy' to actors on sets: Lokesh Mittal
throwback pic
Kangana Ranaut posts throwback pic from college days
Dia Mirza
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry
Zeenat Aman puts up throwback photo from 'Shalimar' to inspire Sat evening plans
Zeenat Aman puts up throwback photo from 'Shalimar' to inspire Sat evening plans
'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets
'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets