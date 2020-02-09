News

Dia Mirza: I have a foot fetish

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2020 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress-producer Dia Mirza has confessed that she has loves perfumes and has a foot fetish.

On being questioned about the three things that people don't know about her, Dia said: "I really love perfumes, I have a foot fetish and I have OCD."

Talking about her younger-self, Dia said: "What I loved the most when I was younger was travel. I often go to a forest at least twice or thrice in a year. I identify one forest in India that I haven't been to make a trip there. There is no planning involved as everything is just discovery and adventure."

The actress also opened up about her German roots, saying: "My surname can be very misleading. My mother is Bengali and my father was German. He travelled from Germany to India on being invited by the Max Mueller Bhavan in the 70s to conduct workshops for teachers. My mother was very fond of Germans and she wanted to learn the language. So, she had taken up this course. They met at a party, fell in love and got married. And that's how I arrived."

"The Hyderabad connection is because I was born and raised in Hyderabad," she added.

Dia opened up about her life on Zee Café's "Not Just Supper Stars". She became part of the show with her holistic fitness coach Abhishek Sharma.

Talking about Abhishek, Dia said: "I actually had to seek him out. When you live in cities like Mumbai, it's like an abuse to your senses with the noise, the pollution and the constant chase. Since I started working so young and have been at it for so many years, I found myself experiencing serious physical issues. I developed a condition called Tinnitus which causes vertigo and there is no permanent cure for it. A doctor recommended yoga and I called all my friends for suggestions. About five of my friends recommended this Buddha from Bandra and that's how I got in touch with him."

The actress will next be seen in "Thappad", which is slated to release on February 28.

Tags Dia Mirza Zee Cafe Abhishek Sharma Thappad TellyChakkar

