Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee urge Indians to take part in Global Climate Strike

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) The latest Bollywood celebrities to protest the destruction of Aarey forest for the sake of Mumbai Metro are actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dia Mirza.

The two actors have not only protested against the government decision to raze trees to build a Metro car shed at Aarey, they have also spoken against the destruction of the green cover for projects like real estate development in Gurgaon and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project.

On Thursday morning, both the actors tweeted: "Aarey Forest in Mumbai, Aravalli hills in Gurgaon, the Bullet Train projectï¿½ destroying green cover for "development" is going to have devastating consequences. It's time we strike back. Join the #GlobalClimateStrikeIndia in your city from Sep 20-27. #ChangeIsComing".

Several Bollywood stars have protested the Mumbai civic body's decision to cut down 2,700 trees of Aarey Colony to accommodate a proposed Metro car shed project.

In Gurgaon, the BJP government has sanctioned 60,000 acres of forest land in the Aravallis for real estate development.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to wipeout 54,000 mangroves.

As part of the campaign titled #GlobalClimateStrikeIndia, people are being requested to walk out of their homes and workplaces between September 20 and 27, and protest against the destruction of the environment.

IANS