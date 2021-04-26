Dia Mirza slammed by Shobhaa De for Maldives honeymoon amid pandemic, here is what she wrote

MUMBAI: Columnist Shobhaa De has a hard-hitting reaction to Bollywood celebrities jetting off for vacations amid the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the nation.

In her latest column for a leading daily, Shobhaa De has mocked Bollywood actresses and joked about how stars need a place to show off their bikini bodies even during the pandemic. In the last few months, B town divas including Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor among others had jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation.

To begin with, Shobhaa De criticised the actors and joked that 'not everyone can be Sonu Sood.' She wrote, "Famous holiday makers are living it up on those photogenic atolls, and it is really mean of people to criticise bechara film stars for being so insensitive, while India continues to top covid charts. Why grudge them these small indulgences? Their money, their holiday. What are they supposed to do? Not everyone is Sonu Sood.”

ALSO READ – (Here is what Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt revealed about her longest relationship)

Further, Shobhaa De also took a jibe at actress Dia Mirza’s honeymoon in the Maldives and her social media post announcing her pregnancy with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She added in her column, "But frankly, why find reasons, justifications, explanations? Why itna guilt-vilt? Just do it! Like the Bollywood stars who are sweet enough to advise their less fortunate countrymen and women to stay home and stay masked, while they post sunkissed shots. Then are the blessed ones like Dia Mirza who have fans going ‘awwwww’ over the bride’s baby bump. As for those pampered ‘influencers’— this is the upside of the Age of Insta. Freebies galore.”

Previously also, Shobhaa De had expressed her displeasure over actors enjoying vacations amid the pandemic and called it ‘Height of vulgarity’.

Actors Shruti Haasan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have also lashed out against their contemporaries holidaying while the nation battles the deadly Covid-19.

SOURCE – INDIA FORUMS

ALSO READ – (Did you know? Kapil Sharma was a part of Gadar - Ek Prem Katha)