News

Dia Mirza: Taapsee is a fierce lioness

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2020 01:00 PM

Actress Dia Mirza says her "Thappad" co-star Taapsee Pannu is a fierce lioness.

"It is my endeavour to be a part of human stories that reflect the truth and compel us to think and possibly even bring positive change. 'Thappad' is one such film, a very powerful one," said Dia.

Praising Taapsee, she said: "Taapsee is a fierce lioness and I have always been an ardent admirer of her work. It is a pleasure to be a part of such an incredible cast that stands for something so important collectively."

After "Dus" and "Cash", this is Dia's third movie with director Anubhav Sinha.

The trailer of "Thappad" was unveiled recently. It captures the journey of a woman, a role essayed by Taapsee, who fights for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband.

Tags Dia Mirza Taapsee fierce lioness TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here