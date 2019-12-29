News

DiCaprio's mum wants him to propose to girlfriend soon

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2019 01:45 PM

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio's mother Irmelin loves his current girlfriend Camila Morrone and wants her son to propose to her soon.

"Irmelin adores Camila and has seen her as daughter-in-law material pretty much from day one, and she's worried Leo could drive her away if he doesn't stop being so flaky and non-committal," a source told radaronline.com.

Acclaimed actor Al Pacino's stepdaughter Camila met Leonardo's mom back in August.

However, although his mother is keen to see her son settle down, Leonardo is said to have no plans to take the relationship with Camila forward in the near future.

"He's been pushing this to one side and insists they're fine as they are. But his mom has seen this before a zillion times and they're worried he's slowly pulling away," the source said.

Irmelin is concerned that Leonardo might spoil the good relationship he has with Camila, after he was reportedly seen flirting with model Kendall Jenner at a Miami party earlier this month.

Leo attended the party without Camila.

However, despite reports of Leonardo flirting with Kenall, he has remained thick with Camila lately. The couple was seen spending a weekend together in Aspen, Colorado.

Source:IANS

Tags > Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, Irmelin adores Camila, Kendall Jenner, Miami, Kenall, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
27 Dec 2019 09:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with the media
Salman Khan celebrates his birthday with the media | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash

Celebs at Terence Lewis's Christmas Bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days