Did Aamir Khan really hide money in wheat flour packets distributed to the needy? Read details

MUMBAI: People are dealing with a tough time because of Coronavirus. Government is leaving no stone unturned to deal with the crisis. Celebrities are also coming forward to extend their financial support.

So far, a lot of celebrities have come forward and made generous donations to various funds in order to help India fight with novel Coronavirus. From Akshay Kumar donating Rs 25 crore to PM-Cares Fund to Shah Rukh Khan opening his office to turn it into a quarantine centre, many celebrities have done their bit to help those in need. Now, the latest reports suggest that Aamir Khan too donated money among the poor but in a unique way. A TikTok video has surfaced online that reveals that Aamir Khan sent money in wheat flour packets.

The said video claims that Aamir Khan sent out a truck loaded with 1 Kilo wheat flour packets to an area in Delhi on 23rd April. While quite a few refused to take these packets, those who did were in for a pleasant surprise. Supposedly, Rs 15,000 were hidden in these packets. This move was to ensure that money reaches the needy. Only those who are severely in need will queue up to gain a 1-kilo wheat flour packet. And that's what exactly happened, claims the viral TikTok video.

However, the video has come from an unverified source and neither Aamir Khan nor his team have given out any confirmation on this yet. It's a pretty kind and thoughtful gesture if at all Aamir has executed this donation.

Credits: SpotboyE.com