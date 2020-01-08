Did Aditya Seal get engaged to long-time girlfriend Anushka Ranjan?

MUMBAI: Aditya Seal and Anushka Rajan have been in a relationship for quite some time now, and the couple is madly in love with each other. They frequently post romantic posts on their Instagram accounts, thus spreading their love all over.



As per sources, Aditya and Anushka have taken their relationship to the next level, as the duo has finally gotten engaged. However, an official statement is yet to be given. The lovable couple was seen to together in ALTBalaji’s Fittrat as the lead pair.



A few months back, there were reports suggesting that the two were engaged, but Aditya denied the news and said that he is concentrating on his career right now. Aditya debuted in the world of Bollywood last year with Karan Johar’s Student of the Tear 2.



There is no doubt that Aditya and Anushka make a very good pair in real as well as reel life, and we wish the couple a happy and blissful life.