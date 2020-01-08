News

Did Aditya Seal get engaged to long-time girlfriend Anushka Ranjan?

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
08 Jan 2020 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: Aditya Seal and Anushka Rajan have been in a relationship for quite some time now, and the couple is madly in love with each other. They frequently post romantic posts on their Instagram accounts, thus spreading their love all over.

As per sources, Aditya and Anushka have taken their relationship to the next level, as the duo has finally gotten engaged. However, an official statement is yet to be given. The lovable couple was seen to together in ALTBalaji’s Fittrat as the lead pair.

A few months back, there were reports suggesting that the two were engaged, but Aditya denied the news and said that he is concentrating on his career right now. Aditya debuted in the world of Bollywood last year with Karan Johar’s Student of the Tear 2.

There is no doubt that Aditya and Anushka make a very good pair in real as well as reel life, and we wish the couple a happy and blissful life.

Tags > Aditya Seal, Anushka Rajan, Student of the Tear 2, Karan Johar, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Jan 2020 06:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Avneet Kaur shares the upcoming sequence from Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga
Avneet Kaur shares the upcoming sequence from... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain...

From the sets of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days