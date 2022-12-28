Did Ajay Devgn hint at remaking Phool Aur Kaante?

MUMBAI : In 2022, Ajay Devgn was seen in three films, Runway 34, Thank God, and Drishyam 2. While Runway 34 and Thank God were disasters at the box office, Drishyam 2 has become a blockbuster. Currently, Ajay has some interesting films lined up and today, he gave a hint about one more film.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video in which an interviewer is asking him which is his remarkable film, and the actor says, Phool Aur Kaante. He is also seen talking about doing the split stunt on bike. He says that he thinks that he can the split but he has to practice for one month.

Well, the caption that he has put for the video makes netizens wonder whether he is planning to remake Phool Aur Kaante. Ajay stated, “Phool Aur Kaante Returns has a good ring to it. What do y’all think?”

Ajay’s fans are excited as they feel he might remake Phool Aur Kaante. A netizen wrote, “Once Again Action Mode.” Another netizen wrote, “We would love it.” One more Instagram user commented, “My favourite hero Ajay Devgan phool aur kante dobara aana chahiye.”

Well, do you think that Ajay should remake Phool Aur Kaante? Let us know in the comments below…

Talking about his upcoming projects, Ajay has Maidaan, Bholaa, and Singham 3 lined up. Maidaan has been in the making for the past couple of years, but it has been getting postponed due to the pandemic. The movie is slated to release on 17th Feb 2023.

Bholaa is also being directed by Ajay and it is the remake of Kaithi. The film is slated to hit the big screens on 30th March 2023. Meanwhile, reportedly, Singham 3 will start rolling once Ajay completes the work on Bholaa. The Rohit Shetty directorial will introduce Deepika Padukone as the female cop in the filmmaker’s cop universe.

