Did Ayushmann Khurrana turn down Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila biopic?

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is a powerhouse of talent. He has showcased his acting skills in films like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, among others.

While the actor will be seen in many other films, report has it that he has turned down Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila biopic to take a break from work.

Well, Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his next film tentatively titled Aaj Kal, is working on the biopic of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Back in December, there were reports stating that Imtiaz Ali is considering Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurana for the lead role in the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila. Now, it looks like Ayushmann has rejected the film offer due to personal reasons. According to a report in Koimoi, Ayushmann Khurrana has turned down the film.