Did Deepika Padukone's alleged obsession with Ranbir lead to his breakup with Katrina Kaif? Old video resurfaces

Ranbir has been associated with several Bollywood ladies over his acting career, including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. However, these days, he is married to Alia Bhatt, and the two of them have a baby girl named Raha.
Deepika

MUMBAI: Right now, one of Bollywood's most well-liked stars is Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since he made his feature debut in Saawariya, he has been conquering his fans' hearts. Ranbir is renowned for his exceptional acting skills, good looks, sense of style, and many other attributes. Ranbir has been associated with several Bollywood ladies over his acting career, including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. However, these days, he is married to Alia Bhatt, and the two of them have a baby girl named Raha.

A compilation video featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha promotions was recently shared on Reddit. The two had already split up at that point, and Ranbir was seeing Katrina Kaif. On the other side, Deepika appeared completely smitten with Ranbir in the video and was unable to take her hands off him. In one of the scenes, she even kissed the actor on the hand and referred to him as "my bacha." After sharing the video, the user wrote, "Tamasha promotions- Rk-Kat ke breakup ka catalyst?"

Social media users quickly reacted to the video when it first appeared there. Some people felt sorry for Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh, while others criticized her for being obsessed with Ranbir. And she was engaged to RS during this time, a user wrote, "And she was engaged to RS during this time. RS should have ended it like Kat. But he needed that power couple tag." Another said, "I always felt deepu was not over RK until 2016."  The statement "DP was embarrassing during promotions and was apparently engaged to RS".was posted by a third internet user.

Before marrying Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone had several relationships in Bollywood. However, her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor was the most talked about because of their infectious camaraderie. In films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ranbir and Deepika teamed. Deepika and Ranbir dated for around two years before splitting up in 2009. However, the ex-couple remains friendly and has a strong bond even after splitting up.

A Reddit user previously posted a throwback photo from Ranbir Kapoor's unforgettable 2018 birthday celebration. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan were all featured in the picture. What drew our notice, though, was that Deepika could be seen holding onto Ranbir while Ranveer stood next to them. Alia, meanwhile, hugged SRK, who was seated between Aamir and KJo.

People on the internet were amazed by Ranbir and Deepika's friendship as soon as the photo appeared. They responded in the same way in the post's comment area. "So Ranbir and Deepika still used to be good friends back then," a user asked. "Raised a lot of eyebrows back then in 2018," another person wrote. "I didn't realise Ranveer Singh is also there in the picture!" wrote a third person in the meantime.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis

 

