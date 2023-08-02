Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig at Karan Johar?

After his exit from Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan has been cordial with Karan Johar. However, the actor’s recent statement is making people wonder whether he took a subtle dig at the filmmaker. Read on to know more...
Wed, 02/08/2023 - 13:13
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan was supposed to star in Karan Johar’s production venture Dostana 2. The film also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, and had started rolling in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed, and in 2021, it was revealed that Kartik is no more a part of the film. The news surely shocked one and all.

There were multiple reports about why Kartik made an exit from the film. Some reports suggested that the actor wanted changes in the script while some stated that he asked for hike in the remuneration.

In 2021, during an interview Karan had spoken about how young actors are asking for higher prices to do the film. He had said during an interview with Film Companion, “I am so fed up. I have seen prices of actors rise through the worst period of cinema for no reason. They hadn’t had a release, their last release was a failure, their films have not taken off, and yet they are just (asking for higher price) because they are riding on the digital money. They have gone beyond deluded. And we all have to just suck it up and work with them because this is what we do. There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores for no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, hello, this is what your film opened to. I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special.”

Well, after this statement of Karan, netizens had started speculating that whether the filmmaker is talking about Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik is currently busy with the promotions of Shehzada and he came on The Kapil Sharma Show. When Kapil asked Kartik about turning a producer with the film, the actor replied, “Aapne dekha hoga, producer ke bahut saare naam aa rahe hain, mujhe sign karne ke liye ek producer nahin kar paaega. Toh 4-5 lage, toh mujhe khud hi banna pada.”

Well, now this makes people wonder whether Kartik took a subtle dig at Karan Johar. During an interview earlier, Kartik had said that he has never left a movie because of money. He is greedy but for scripts and not money.

Do you guys think that Kartik took a dig at Karan? Let us know in the comments below...

Even though Kartik is not doing Dostana 2, there’s not a big issue between him and Karan as the two have been quite cordial with each other at public events and on social media.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kartik Aaryan Karan Johar Dostana 2
