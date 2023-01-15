Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig on nepotism in his movie Shehzada?

There is a scene in the trailer of the movie Shehzada where actor Kartik Aaryan is speaking about nepotism. Is this a dig at all the star kids in Bollywood?  
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig on nepotism in his movie Shehzada?

MUMBAI :  Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has created a strong mark over time with his beautiful acting and talent, not just at the box office of India, but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

We won’t be wrong in saying that Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors in the Bollywood industry. How can we forget his movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which revived the Bollywood industry in the year 2022.
 
Having said that, we are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming movie titled Shehzada. The trailer of the movie was recently released, and it is setting the internet on fire. Fans are really loving the trailer and are appreciating the actor for his never-before-seen avatar.

As we have seen in the trailer, there is a scene where Kartik speaks about nepotism. The context of the monologue is that the character who he is speaking to easily gets everything he wants since he was born in a rich family.

ALSO READ :  “We love you Kartik Aaryan but no one can match the swag of Allu Arjun” - Netizens to Kartik Aaryan for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

We can see many memes and posts floating all over the internet that speak about this particular scene of the actor’s, with the context of what had happened between Kartik Aaryan and Dharma Productions (Who is known for launching star kids) and the story of the production house removing the actor from the movie Dostana 2, saying that he is very unprofessional.

Do you think this particular scene is a dig on nepotism in Bollywood? Should the actor come back for the movie Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :  “We love you Kartik Aaryan but no one can match the swag of Allu Arjun” - Netizens to Kartik Aaryan for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

Kartk Aaryan Kriti Sanon Bollywood Nepotism Rohit Dhawan Shehzada Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'This should be our victory dance': Tiger Shroff's tribute to 'Naatu Naatu'
MUMBAI : Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is celebrating the Golden Globe win of the song 'Nattu Nattu' from 'RRR'....
Maira Dharti Mehra changed her name to acknowledge mom's influence on her
MUMBAI : Actress Maira Dharti Mehra, who is known for 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Kumkum...
Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig on nepotism in his movie Shehzada?
MUMBAI :  Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has created a...
Anushka Sharma files plea against Sales Tax Dept, HC seeks Maha govt response
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday challenged in the Bombay High Court the orders of the Maharashtra...
I became very reserved after noticing people’s behaviour: Navin Prabhakar
MUMBAI :  It’s so easy for some people to start a conversation even in a crowd full of strangers, but quite often it’s...
Recent Stories
'This should be our victory dance': Tiger Shroff's tribute to 'Naatu Naatu'
'This should be our victory dance': Tiger Shroff's tribute to 'Naatu Naatu'

Latest Video

Related Stories
'This should be our victory dance': Tiger Shroff's tribute to 'Naatu Naatu'
'This should be our victory dance': Tiger Shroff's tribute to 'Naatu Naatu'
Anushka Sharma files plea against Sales Tax Dept, HC seeks Maha govt response
Anushka Sharma files plea against Sales Tax Dept, HC seeks Maha govt response
Rohit Shetty shares pic from 'last schedule' of 'Indian Police Force'
Rohit Shetty shares pic from 'last schedule' of 'Indian Police Force'
'Pathaan' Tamil trailer to run in clashing films 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'
'Pathaan' Tamil trailer to run in clashing films 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu'
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
'Vadh' director Jaspal Singh hints at a sequel
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
When Naseeruddin Shah praised Arjun's performance in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'