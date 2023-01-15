Did Kartik Aaryan take a dig on nepotism in his movie Shehzada?

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor has created a strong mark over time with his beautiful acting and talent, not just at the box office of India, but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

We won’t be wrong in saying that Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors in the Bollywood industry. How can we forget his movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which revived the Bollywood industry in the year 2022.



Having said that, we are eagerly looking forward to his upcoming movie titled Shehzada. The trailer of the movie was recently released, and it is setting the internet on fire. Fans are really loving the trailer and are appreciating the actor for his never-before-seen avatar.

As we have seen in the trailer, there is a scene where Kartik speaks about nepotism. The context of the monologue is that the character who he is speaking to easily gets everything he wants since he was born in a rich family.

ALSO READ : “We love you Kartik Aaryan but no one can match the swag of Allu Arjun” - Netizens to Kartik Aaryan for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

We can see many memes and posts floating all over the internet that speak about this particular scene of the actor’s, with the context of what had happened between Kartik Aaryan and Dharma Productions (Who is known for launching star kids) and the story of the production house removing the actor from the movie Dostana 2, saying that he is very unprofessional.

Do you think this particular scene is a dig on nepotism in Bollywood? Should the actor come back for the movie Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions? Do let us know in the comments section below.

