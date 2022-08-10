Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari recently shared a few pictures on social media and she was getting trolled for it. However, now the comments section of the past has been turned off.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple music videos, and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Well, a recent post shared by Palak has grabbed everyone’s attention. While she is looking super hot in it, some netizens as usual trolled her with nasty comments. Check out the post below...

However, it looks like after getting trolled, Palak decided to turn off the comments section in the post as now we can’t see any comments and no one can comment on the post as well.

Also Read: "Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking", say Netizens as they troll Palak Tiwari

What do you have to say about the pictures? Do you think that they are vulgar or Palak is looking super hot in it? Let us know in the comments below.

 

 
 
 
 
Nysa Devgan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Orhan Awatramani paint the town red at a recent party along with other star kids

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

