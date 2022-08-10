Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?

MUMBAI:Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and posts on social media. She has done a couple music videos, and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Well, a recent post shared by Palak has grabbed everyone’s attention. While she is looking super hot in it, some netizens as usual trolled her with nasty comments. Check out the post below...

However, it looks like after getting trolled, Palak decided to turn off the comments section in the post as now we can’t see any comments and no one can comment on the post as well.

