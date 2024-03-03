Did Nimrit Kaur pass her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to some explicit scene?

MUMBAI : Love Sex Aur Dhokha has indeed set the right tone for the audience to witness a different kind of content. Well packed with boldness, sensuality, a talented cast, interesting three inspired-by-life stories, and of course the most famous, song 'Emosanal Atyaachaar', the film indeed arrived as an entertainer that is in a league of its own. Now, concerning the kind cutter breaking content, LSD had brought to the audience, it has to be elevated to a notch higher in its next chapter. The makers are all set to arrive with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 after a long time. As the film is going to raise the bar, for which the scenes need to be bolder, we got to hear that Nimrit Kaur passed her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to explicit scenes.

As per the independent industry source, "Nimrit Kaur has passed her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 because of the explicit scenes in the film. When Ektaa R Kapoor went on to the television reality show Bigg Boss, she signed Nimrit Kaur for her upcoming movie as the lead actress for her Bollywood debut. As the requirements of the film is going more bolder and sensuous, the actress had to pass on the role as she is not comfortable in doing intimate scenes."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.



