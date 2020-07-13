Did Priyanka Chopra's brother Sidharth's rumoured GF Neelam Upadhyaya make their relationship official?

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra's brother Sidharth Chopra grabbed headlines when his marriage to his former fiancé Ishita Kumar was called off last year in April. Post the engagement being called off, for the first time, Siddharth was spotted with a mystery girl at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, it was revealed to be his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya. The lady was also a part of Chopra's family picture which raised a lot of eyebrows. They haven't confirmed nor have refuted the rumours about their relationship. Now, Neelam has penned down a heart-melting birthday note for him.

Sidharth celebrated his birthday on July 12 but he received a special birthday wish from Neelam who penned a heartwarming yet funny note for him. While sharing the note, she also posted a series of photos with Sid and as you swipe through, you will also get to see a cosy picture of the duo. Backing the pictures, the caption read, "Happy birthday @siddharthchopra89 I’m so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you.”

She also called him a blessing and thanked him for motivating her and taking her to new places. “Thank you for always making sure I’m warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself. You’re a big blessing (and a big pain in the ass sometimes) #siddyday #birthdaybehavior #sneakypicturetaker,” her note concluded.

