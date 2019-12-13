News

Did Raghava Lawrence refuse to work with Kamal Haasan?

13 Dec 2019 06:14 PM

MUMBAI: Raghava Lawrence recently mentioned that he was offered a role in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukindran. However, he had to refuse, as he was busy with his upcoming Tamil movie Kaala Bhairava. Lawrence rose to fame after his horror film franchise Muni.

Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his Hindi debut as a director with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. He is directing the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana, which will show Akshay Kumar as a transgender. Titled Laxmmi Bomb, the film also stars Kiara Advani in a key role. Initially, the director stepped down from the team due to downfall with the producer. However, when Akshay Kumar intervened, he came on board again and the film is all set to hit the big screens on 5 June, 2020.

