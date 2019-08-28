News

Did Salman Khan REALLY gift singer Ranu Mondal a 'HOUSE'?

28 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is known to be a giver. He has launched many budding actors and has given a push to their career which has made them climb the ladders of success.

However there were reports were doing rounds about Salman gifting a Rs 55 Lakh abode to the viral singer, Ranu Mondal as he was impressed by her singing abilities. Now according to a report in Pinkvilla, there is no truth to this news.  

There were also media reports of Ranu recording a song with Himesh which went viral on social media and it was appreciated by the internet fanatics.  

