Did Salman Khan snatch this movie from Govinda?

MUMBAI : One of the most versatile actors from the 90s, Govinda has made us laugh over the years with his amazing acting skills and effortless comedy. The actor is known for his movies like Coolie no. 1, Hero No. 1, Bhagam Bhag, and Dulhe Raja Haseena Maan Jayegi.

Till today, we all enjoy watching movies of the actor and his comic timing is unmatchable.

Post the demise of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fans all over social media leaving no stone unturned in delivering justice to the late actor, who committed suicide allegedly because of depression and mental bullying by the Bollywood Mafia, and names that are being taken are Karan Johar and Salman Khan.

Fans said that even Salman Khan was the one who did not help Sushant when he needed the most and took away a few projects from him and replaced him with some other actor.

Now, fans have shared this throwback video of Govinda where he reveals how Salman Khan snatched Judwaa from him.

23 years Ago! how #SalmanKhan snatched awayJudwa From #Govinda Same as Karan Johar Gang Snatched many flims from #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/B4RVy5NxzN — KridhaProductions (@Kridha_ENT) July 14, 2020

Judwaa is the 1997 comedy movie which had Salman Khan in a double role and was directed by David Dhawan.

