"Did she forgot to wear her bottoms" Netizens on Anveshi Jain as she celebrates Holi

MUMBAI: Anveshi Jain has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is no doubt of the most loved actresses we have in B Town, over the time she has been ruling the hearts of millions not only with her movies but also with her sizzling looks and now she is grabbing attention her upcoming South movie Martin.

No doubt the actress is look up to when it comes defining hotness and sizzling looks, and as we all know there has been Holi celebration all over and we can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the interior where many Bollywood celebrities have celebrated Holi, this video of actress Anveshi Jain is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen enjoying the festival of Holi, the actress is having the best time of her life but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments people are not at all appreciating the outfit and saying this is not at all an appropriate way to celebrate Holi, many people are saying what is she wearing whereas few people are saying she must have forgotten to wear her bottoms.

