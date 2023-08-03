"Did she forgot to wear her bottoms" Netizens on Anveshi Jain as she celebrates Holi

Actress Anveshi Jain is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing and appearance as she was celebrating Holi
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 12:40
movie_image: 
Anveshi Jain

MUMBAI: Anveshi Jain has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is no doubt of the most loved actresses we have in B Town, over the time she has been ruling the hearts of millions not only with her movies but also with her sizzling looks and now she is grabbing attention her upcoming South movie Martin.

No doubt the actress is look up to when it comes defining hotness and sizzling looks, and as we all know there has been Holi celebration all over and we can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the interior where many Bollywood celebrities have celebrated Holi, this video of actress Anveshi Jain is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen enjoying the festival of Holi, the actress is having the best time of her life but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ – (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar review! This Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is a dose of laughter with few potholes)

As we can see in these comments people are not at all appreciating the outfit and saying this is not at all an appropriate way to celebrate Holi, many people are saying what is she wearing whereas few people are saying she must have forgotten to wear her bottoms.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of netizens for Anveshi Jain as she celebrates Holi, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Rituraj Singh roped in for Yaariyaan 2)

Anveshi Jain Anveshi Jain HOT Anveshi Jain SEXY Anveshi Jain TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 12:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Women’s Day Special: 5 actresses who have shown on the big screens what women empowerment means
MUMBAI: There was a time in Bollywood when female leads were just there for some couple of scenes and dance numbers. Of...
OMG! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu saves Sai from fire
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
MasterChef India Season 7: OMG! Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur have a tiff during the pizza task
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Fans of the Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik aka Raavi are impressed by her dedication, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Hotness Alert! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making,...
Recent Stories
Women’s Day Special
Women’s Day Special: 5 actresses who have shown on the big screens what women empowerment means

Latest Video

Related Stories
Women’s Day Special
Women’s Day Special: 5 actresses who have shown on the big screens what women empowerment means
Vinali Bhatnagar
Hotness Alert! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Vinali Bhatnagar is too hot to handle in these pictures
Swara
Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad’s unique wedding invitation goes viral and grabs attention for it’s beautiful details, check it out
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha attends Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar special screening; gets trolled, “Itna over acting kis khushi mai”
Rituraj Singh
Exclusive! Rituraj Singh roped in for Yaariyaan 2
Shah Rukh Khan
Pathaan, Chennai Express and more; here are top 5 highest-grossing movies of Shah Rukh Khan