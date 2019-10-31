News

Did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain confirm their relationship at Diwali party?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2019 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who happens to be Kareena Kapoor's cousin, are making headlines for their rumoured affair.

There have been speculations that the two are dating. Recently, the duo had attended the Bachchan’s Diwali party together which led to another round of rumours to be spread like wildfire which stated that the couple has confirmed their relationship status. But, according to a source quoted by Deccan Chronicle, the rumours of Aadar and Tara confirming their relationship are totally false. The source revealed that the invitations to the Bachchan’s party were sent to the actors together so that they could make an appearance as a couple.

The source said, “When a couple comes in together at a function, they have ideally been invited together as a couple. The invitation cards also go out like that at times. So Aadar and Tara came in together and posed for pictures. When the paparazzi wanted solo pictures, Aadar quietly stepped away and asked Tara to meet him at the gate.”

Tags > Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor', Diwali party,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Bijlani's birthday celebration

Arjun Bijlani's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
31 Oct 2019 04:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abeer and Mishti to get engaged in YRHPK
Abeer and Mishti to get engaged in YRHPK | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan

past seven days