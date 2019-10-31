Did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain confirm their relationship at Diwali party?

MUMBAI: Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who happens to be Kareena Kapoor's cousin, are making headlines for their rumoured affair.

There have been speculations that the two are dating. Recently, the duo had attended the Bachchan’s Diwali party together which led to another round of rumours to be spread like wildfire which stated that the couple has confirmed their relationship status. But, according to a source quoted by Deccan Chronicle, the rumours of Aadar and Tara confirming their relationship are totally false. The source revealed that the invitations to the Bachchan’s party were sent to the actors together so that they could make an appearance as a couple.

The source said, “When a couple comes in together at a function, they have ideally been invited together as a couple. The invitation cards also go out like that at times. So Aadar and Tara came in together and posed for pictures. When the paparazzi wanted solo pictures, Aadar quietly stepped away and asked Tara to meet him at the gate.”