Did Tara Sutaria just confirm her relationship with Aadar Jain on social media?

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 is surely making headlines for her relationship status.

Media reports reveal that she was linked with her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra and next it was heard that she is finding love in Armaan Jain’s younger brother and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor’s brother Aadar Jain.

According to a report in SpotBoyE, Aadar shared a video from the concert on his account where he tagged Tara and captioned the video as, ‘When I’m with you’. Tara added the same to her story where she wrote, ‘Always with you.’

This has given air to speculations of them being in love.

Credit: SpotBoyE