Did u know? Luka Chuppi was first offered to Ayushmann and Dream Girl, to Kartik!

09 Oct 2019 08:50 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Aryan and Ayushmann Khurrana are two of the most successful stars these days. Each of their movies have done well at the box office this year, and they have had a great run. Kartik’s Luka Chuppi and  Ayushmann’s Dream Girl were well accepted by both the audiences and the critics.

Now, we have an interesting piece of news. For both movies, the actors weren’t the original choices. The interesting part is that both were offered each other’s movies and declined them, for reasons best known to them.

Luka Chuppi was offered to Ayushmann, and Dream Girl was offered to Kartik. Today, when we watched the two films, we cannot imagine anyone else in those roles except for the original cast.

past seven days