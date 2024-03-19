Did Vidya Balan recommend the title Do Aur Do Pyaar?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 17:36
movie_image: 
Vidya Balan

MUMBAI: The silver screen is about to witness an electrifying fusion as Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy come together for the first time in the forthcoming rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. This unique pairing isn't the only surprise; the film's title itself carries a fascinating backstory. It was none other than Vidya Balan herself who suggested this catchy title during a brainstorming session.

With as many as ten options on the table, the team was seeking a title that could encapsulate the true essence of the film - a tale where love knows no rules or formulae. Vidya's suggestion instantly struck a chord with everyone and unanimously earning approval. Expressing her delight, Vidya Balan shared, "I happened to suggest the title to the producers during a brainstorming session, and it resonated with them instantly. I adore it because it captures the essence of the film perfectly. If you see the poster closely, keen observers may catch some intriguing hints. As they say, 'If you know, you know.'"

"Do Aur Do Pyaar" is a contemporary portrayal of modern relationships. Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the film marks the directorial debut of the talented Shirsha Guha Thakurta, a top-notch award-winning ad filmmaker.

With anticipation building, mark your calendars for April 19, 2024, as "Do Aur Do Pyaar" hits cinemas nationwide. Prepare to be swept away on a journey of love, laughter, and everything in between.

Vidya Balan do aur do pyaar Pratik Gandhi Ileana D’Cruz Sendhil Ramamurthy Shirsha Guha Thakurta Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 17:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bekaaboo 3 fame Nikkita Ghag to go bold for the third time in 'Pyar ka Bazaar Karobaar' as a lead
MUMBAI : Nikkita Ghag, renowned for her talent on screen, has made her mark in popular series like "Bakaboo 3" and "Fuh...
Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun pictures from the celebrations
MUMBAI: Celebrity designer and producer Manish Malhotra who is backing the film Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party hosted a...
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s latest photoshoot convinces us that she is the next HOTTEST DIVA in the making!
MUMBAI : There is no need to introduce Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress's hard time on Bigg Boss 16 is what...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Exclusive! Janaki actor Veer Choudhary to enter the show
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Aishwarya Sharma dismisses rumours of being pregnant says 'My BP dropped down drastically and hence I fainted on the sets'
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.She rose to fame with her...
Did Vidya Balan recommend the title Do Aur Do Pyaar?
MUMBAI: The silver screen is about to witness an electrifying fusion as Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and...
Recent Stories
Fatima
Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun pictures from the celebrations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Fatima
Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun pictures from the celebrations
Joe
Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Divorce: Game of Thrones actress asks judge to ‘reactivate’ their divorce case
Kartik
Chandu Champions: Kartik Aaryan movie gets another update, Read more
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Revisiting love in the times of the camera! Love Sex Aur Dhokha clocks 14 years of its release!
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela’s 24-Carat Gold Hair Blow Dryer for her blockbuster Vigdiyan Heeran with Yoyo honey singh revealed
Ananya Panday
From Ananya Panday to Arushi Nishank & Alaya F: 3 B-town divas who are ruling the hearts of Gen-z with their fashion game