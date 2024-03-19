Did Vidya Balan recommend the title Do Aur Do Pyaar?

MUMBAI: The silver screen is about to witness an electrifying fusion as Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy come together for the first time in the forthcoming rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. This unique pairing isn't the only surprise; the film's title itself carries a fascinating backstory. It was none other than Vidya Balan herself who suggested this catchy title during a brainstorming session.

With as many as ten options on the table, the team was seeking a title that could encapsulate the true essence of the film - a tale where love knows no rules or formulae. Vidya's suggestion instantly struck a chord with everyone and unanimously earning approval. Expressing her delight, Vidya Balan shared, "I happened to suggest the title to the producers during a brainstorming session, and it resonated with them instantly. I adore it because it captures the essence of the film perfectly. If you see the poster closely, keen observers may catch some intriguing hints. As they say, 'If you know, you know.'"

"Do Aur Do Pyaar" is a contemporary portrayal of modern relationships. Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, the film marks the directorial debut of the talented Shirsha Guha Thakurta, a top-notch award-winning ad filmmaker.

With anticipation building, mark your calendars for April 19, 2024, as "Do Aur Do Pyaar" hits cinemas nationwide. Prepare to be swept away on a journey of love, laughter, and everything in between.