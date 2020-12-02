Did you know? Aamir Khan featured in this project as a child artist

MUMBAI: A name that needs no introduction, Aamir Khan is also known as the perfectionist of Bollywood. He is also known for his strong acting skills and content-driven movies.

The actor has defined versatility with his performances and garnered a lot of love and appreciation over the years.

Movies like Dangal, Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, and many more have helped him earn the title of perfectionist. He delivers content for the complete family.

The superstar entered Bollywood with the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. But did you know that he appeared on screen before that also as a child artist? Yes, you heard it right. He was seen in 2 minor roles as a child artist. At the age of eight, he appeared in a highly popular song in the Nasir Hussain-directed film Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), which was the first Bollywood masala film. Later, he appeared as the younger version of Mahendra Sandhu’s character in his father’s production Madhosh.

The actor started to win hearts since he was just 8 and later made it big in Bollywood. It is always a treat to watch him on the screen.

