News

Did you know Akshay Kumar wanted to play THIS role of Sushant Singh Rajput

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
30 Sep 2019 08:18 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars these days in Bollywood. He is the only actor who does four films in one year with every movie being a blockbuster hit.  This year, the actor had one release Kesari, which was a huge success at the box office. Now, he will be seen in an out-and-out comedy movie Housefull 4.

What do you think about this Showtee ?
  
The actor is always offered a lot of movies,  but do you there was one role that the actor was very keen to do, but the director refused to take him as he thought that he didn’t fit into the role.

The role is none other than that of Sushant Singh Rajput in Dhoni. The superstar was very keen on playing Dhoni in his biopic movie, but the director of the movie Neeraj Pandey thought that he wouldn’t suit the role and that Sushant was the perfect choice for the movie.

Akshay and Neeraj, the actor-director duo, have however worked together in movies like Special 26, Baby, and Rustom, which were all commercial successes. 
Tags > Akshay Kumar, Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput, Special 26, baby, Rustom,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil...

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
30 Sep 2019 05:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Fukrey; Pulkit, Varun, Richa & Manjot play 'Never Have
Cast of Fukrey; Pulkit, Varun, Richa & Manjot... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

past seven days