Did you know Akshay Kumar wanted to play THIS role of Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars these days in Bollywood. He is the only actor who does four films in one year with every movie being a blockbuster hit. This year, the actor had one release Kesari, which was a huge success at the box office. Now, he will be seen in an out-and-out comedy movie Housefull 4.



The actor is always offered a lot of movies, but do you there was one role that the actor was very keen to do, but the director refused to take him as he thought that he didn’t fit into the role.The role is none other than that of Sushant Singh Rajput in Dhoni. The superstar was very keen on playing Dhoni in his biopic movie, but the director of the movie Neeraj Pandey thought that he wouldn’t suit the role and that Sushant was the perfect choice for the movie.Akshay and Neeraj, the actor-director duo, have however worked together in movies like Special 26, Baby, and Rustom, which were all commercial successes.