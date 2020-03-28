Did you know Amjad Khan was almost kicked out of Sholay? Find out the reason

MUMBAI: Sholay is a 1975 action film. Written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film is considered one of the greatest films ever made in the history of Indian cinema.

Produced by G. P. Sippy, it stars Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri. Out of all the characters, there is one particular name that no one can ever forget- Gabbar Singh. Veteran actor Amjad Khan received a lot of praise for aptly portraying this character in the film. However, his initial journey during Sholay’s shooting was quite tough. Khan had a very meek voice because of which the crew members were unhappy with him. This is because they wanted someone with a heavy voice to portray the character of Gabbar Singh. If reports are to be believed, he was almost kicked out of the film but was given a chance to practice more later on to fit into his role. Finally, Amjad Khan began shooting for Sholay after rigorous rehearsals for many days. Once, the star cast was filming the popular scene from the film in which Basanti aka Hema Malini was forced to dance in front of Gabbar and his men.

As per the scene, Gabbar Singh forced Basanti to dance for saving the life of her love interest Veeru (Dharmendra). Amjad Khan was so engrossed in his character that he held Hema Malini’s hands very roughly because of which she had to endure the pain for many days. When Dharmendra got to know about the same, he was upset with Amjad Khan. The latter even apologized to him but to no avail. However, the actor eventually became friends with everyone including Dharmendra himself and Amitabh Bachchan by the end of Sholay’s production process.

