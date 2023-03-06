Did you know ! before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these popular Hindi films were remade in the South?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be remade in Tamil. But, before the Kartik Aaryan starrer, many Hindi films have been remade in South languages. Check out the list below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 18:28
movie_image: 
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most successful films of 2022. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. While we usually say that Hindi filmmakers remake a lot of South films, now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be remade in Tamil.

But, before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, many Hindi films have been remade in South languages. Check out the list below...

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to be back as Rooh Baba

Andhadhun


Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is one of the best comedy-thrillers made in Hindi cinema. The movie was remade in Tamil as Andhagan, in Telugu as Maestro, and in 
Malayalam as Bhramam.

Oh My God


Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God was a super hit at the box office. The movie was remade in Telugu as Gopala Gopala and in Kannada as Mukunda Murari. Gopala Gopala starred Venkatesh and Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles, and Mukunda Murari featured Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep.

Munna Bhai franchise


Munna Bhai MBBS was remade in Tamil as Vasool Raja MBBS and starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The Telugu remake Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. starred Chiranjeevi in the lead role, and Upendra played the lead role in the Kannada remake Uppi Dada M.B.B.S. Even Lage Raho Munna Bhai was remade in Telugu as Shankar Dada Zindabad.

A Wednesday


Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday was remade in Tamil and Telugu as Unnaipol Oruvan and Eenadu respectively. Both the film starred Kamal Haasan as one of the leads.

3 Idiots


Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots is one of the best films made on education and friendship. The movie was remade in Tamil as Nanban and it starred Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, Ileana D’Cruz and Sathyaraj.

Band Baaja Baaraat


Nani and Vaani Kapoor starred in the Tamil remake of Band Baaja Baaraat which was titled Aaha Kalyanam. So, while nowadays Nani’s movies are being remade in Hindi, there was a time when we starred in a remake.

Queen


Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen was a super hit at the box office. The film was remade in four languages and was titled Zam Zam (Malayalam), Butterfly (Kannada), Paris Paris (Tamil), and That Is Mahalakshmi (Telugu). While the shooting of all these films have been wrapped up, they have not yet seen the light of the day.

Also Read:Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Andhadhun Oh My God Munna Bhai MBBS A Wednesday 3 Idiots Band Baaja Baaraat Queen Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 18:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Raavi exposes Dhara and her mother’s truth to the Pandya family!
MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Must Read! Aryan Khan started shoot of his web series, Karan Johar to make a special cameo
MUMBAI : Son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his pictures and...
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh takes the FOOD QUIZ with us, check out
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the TV world. We always like to be at the forefront...
Did you know ! before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these popular Hindi films were remade in the South?
MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most successful films of 2022. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ashwini's request puts Sai's marriage in trouble
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Hot! Kubbra Sait raises temperature in bikini as she enjoy her holiday in Rajasthan
MUMBAI :Actress Kubbra Sait is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, over the time we...
Recent Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Did you know ! before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these popular Hindi films were remade in the South?
Latest Video
Related Stories
how they performed at the box office
Must Read! Before Gadar, these classic Hindi films that were re-released and here’s how they performed at the box office
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in London to attend Man City vs Man U FA Cup Final
Pankaj Tripathi
It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up
Vardhan Puri
“Can’t wait to hear my grandfather’s roaring voice in the theatres again,” says Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri as Gadar re-releases in cinemas
Katha to be out on this date
Wow! The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha to be out on this date
Dubai vacation
Wow! Genelia D’Souza shares breathtaking and delicious glimpses of her Dubai vacation; check it out