Did you know ! before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these popular Hindi films were remade in the South?

MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most successful films of 2022. The film starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. While we usually say that Hindi filmmakers remake a lot of South films, now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be remade in Tamil.

But, before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, many Hindi films have been remade in South languages. Check out the list below...

Andhadhun



Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is one of the best comedy-thrillers made in Hindi cinema. The movie was remade in Tamil as Andhagan, in Telugu as Maestro, and in

Malayalam as Bhramam.

Oh My God



Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God was a super hit at the box office. The movie was remade in Telugu as Gopala Gopala and in Kannada as Mukunda Murari. Gopala Gopala starred Venkatesh and Pawan Kalyan in the lead roles, and Mukunda Murari featured Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep.

Munna Bhai franchise



Munna Bhai MBBS was remade in Tamil as Vasool Raja MBBS and starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The Telugu remake Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. starred Chiranjeevi in the lead role, and Upendra played the lead role in the Kannada remake Uppi Dada M.B.B.S. Even Lage Raho Munna Bhai was remade in Telugu as Shankar Dada Zindabad.

A Wednesday



Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday was remade in Tamil and Telugu as Unnaipol Oruvan and Eenadu respectively. Both the film starred Kamal Haasan as one of the leads.

3 Idiots



Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots is one of the best films made on education and friendship. The movie was remade in Tamil as Nanban and it starred Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, Ileana D’Cruz and Sathyaraj.

Band Baaja Baaraat



Nani and Vaani Kapoor starred in the Tamil remake of Band Baaja Baaraat which was titled Aaha Kalyanam. So, while nowadays Nani’s movies are being remade in Hindi, there was a time when we starred in a remake.

Queen



Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen was a super hit at the box office. The film was remade in four languages and was titled Zam Zam (Malayalam), Butterfly (Kannada), Paris Paris (Tamil), and That Is Mahalakshmi (Telugu). While the shooting of all these films have been wrapped up, they have not yet seen the light of the day.

