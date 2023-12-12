Did You Know! Bobby Deol Draws Personal Emotions to Ace Emotional Scene in Animal; Imagines Losing Brother Sunny Deol

MUMBAI: In a recent revelation, Bobby Deol shared the emotional depth he brought to a pivotal scene in the movie Animal, where he learns about his character's brother's death. The actor disclosed that he employed a powerful technique by imagining the loss of his real brother, Sunny Deol, to evoke authentic emotions during the intense moment.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Bobby expressed the emotional connection he utilized to deliver a genuine and heart-wrenching performance. Describing the scene, he explained, "When I was doing the scene in the film, it was about a brother who has lost his brother. As actors, we use incidents in our lives to bring that emotion. We have a bank full of them. My brother means the world to me. When I was performing that scene, it was as if I’ve actually lost my brother. And that’s why, when I was emoting, it felt real."

The authenticity of Bobby's portrayal shone through, capturing the essence of grief and loss. The powerful scene, where he learns about his on-screen brother's demise, was accomplished in just one take, earning praise from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

After the shot, Vanga conveyed to Bobby, "This is an award-winning shot," emphasizing the impact and brilliance of the actor's performance. The revelation provides a glimpse into the depth of emotion and personal connection that actors often draw upon to bring realism to their roles.

Animal, a gripping crime movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. The film explores a complex narrative centered around violence and conflicts, rooted in a challenging father-son relationship. Released on December 1, Animal has captivated audiences with its intense storyline and stellar performances.

