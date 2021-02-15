Did you know?, David Dhawan wanted Shah Rukh Khan to romance seven actresses in a comedy

MUMBAI: By the late nineties, Shah Rukh Khan was hailed as the king of romance and David Dhawan had become the undoubted king of comedies. The film industry was then anticipating the two forces to collaborate on a feature film, and that almost happened in 1997 with Deewana Mastana. When conceptualizing the comedy, David had approached Shah Rukh Khan with the character of Bunnu, with Anil Kapoor on board as Raja. The actor reportedly loved the concept, and even agreed to do the film, however, at the last minute backed out for the reasons best known to the stakeholders.

The news of the probable collaboration and the eventual exit of SRK was one of the hot topics at Bollywood parties all through 1996, however, post SRK's exit, it eventually proved to be a runaway hit when made with Govinda and Anil Kapoor. After this, David continued with his dream run of making hits after hits and SRK too continued to charm the audience by spreading his arms. Now comes the story which not many know off.

In the early 2000s, David Dhawan approached Shah Rukh Khan with a story again, this time around a whacky romantic comedy titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu to be produced by the Morani’s. The idea was to pair the king of romance alongside as many as seven top actresses from that era. The humour derived from the situation of the lead protagonist stuck between seven lady love. What next? The duo apparently couldn’t be in sync with each other’s style of shooting and eventually decided to part ways mutually. The film hasn’t seen the day of light till date and eventually the title was acquired by Abbas Mustan for their comedy with Kapil Sharma.

