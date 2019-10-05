Did you know Disha Patani had a memory loss due to this reason?

MUMBAI: Disha Patani who was last seen alongside Salman Khan in the move Bharat keeps making news with the workout videos that she keeps sharing on Instagram account. The actress workout routine doesn’t just consist of gymming, the actress also does gymnastics, glimpses of which she showed in Salman Khan's Bharat.



But sometimes gymnastics could cause serve injuries and Disha has a major accident while doing gymnastics. The actress had taken gymnastics three years ago, and she wanted to learn as she was young and was interested in it.



When she is not shooting she practices gymnastics and mixed martial arts in the week. While for Disha MMA was easier but it took a lot of dedication and hard work while doing gymnastics and finally she has reached a level in it.Disha had suffered an injury while training on concrete terrace floors and hit her head, losing her memory for six months. Talking about the incident, she said. I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything.Disha showed off her gymnastic skills in Bharat but she got injured while filming for it. She played a street performer who also works in a circus in the film