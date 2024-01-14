Did You Know! Farah Khan Tops the Charts as India's Highest Paid Choreographer, Net Worth Exceeds Rs 85 Crore

MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Indian cinema, songs play a pivotal role, with dance numbers often serving as the backbone of a film's promotional campaign. The choreographers behind these iconic dance sequences have become indispensable, commanding substantial fees that sometimes surpass those of lead actors. At the forefront of this league is Farah Khan, reigning as India's highest paid choreographer.

With a remarkable career spanning two decades, Farah Khan has carved a niche for herself in the realm of choreography. Reports indicate that Farah charges an astounding Rs 50 lakh per song, solidifying her status as the go-to choreographer for top-tier Bollywood productions. Surpassing the fees of renowned counterparts such as Remo D’Souza, Ganesh Hegde, and Vaibhavi Merchant, Farah's financial prowess sets her apart in the industry.

Also Read: What! Farah Khan blames male ego clashes for her film Om Shanti Om not being able to set a box office record

Farah Khan's journey began as a dancer and choreographer, eventually expanding into film direction and production. The transition catapulted her career to new heights, with directorial ventures like Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. Despite her foray into filmmaking, Farah continues to sporadically lend her choreographic brilliance to songs, maintaining her influence in the dance landscape.

Beyond her achievements in choreography and film direction, Farah Khan's financial success is evident in her net worth, which reportedly exceeds Rs 85 crore. This staggering figure places her in a league where she rivals and even surpasses the net worth of several leading Bollywood actors. Farah's strategic diversification into filmmaking and occasional on-screen appearances, such as her recent cameo in Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, contribute to her multifaceted career.

As a testament to her enduring legacy, Farah Khan not only choreographs but also continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, solidifying her position as an iconic figure in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Hilarious! Farah Khan’s latest video makes the B-town go ROFL, check it out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA