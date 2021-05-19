Did you know? Farhan Akhtar had rejected the movie Rang De Basanti

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar over time has proved to be one of the most talented actors we have in Bollywood. The actor made a strong mark with his amazing performances in movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rock On, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Be it acting, directing, or playback singing Farhan has always won our hearts. For all the Farhan and Rang De Basanti movie fans, here is some interesting trivia. He was offered Rang De Basanti.

Yes, you heard it right. The actor was offered the role of Siddharth, who played Karan Singhania in the movie and was loved by fans all over. Speaking about not doing the film, Farhan had once said in an interview, "At that point, I didn't want to act. I sometimes regret that decision."

No doubt Siddharth was amazing, but how would the movie have been if Farhan Akhtar was cast? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Released in the year 2006, Rang De Basanti had Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and British actress Alice Patten. The film was shot primarily in New Delhi.

Now, director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar have collaborated for upcoming movie Toofan, which is based on the premise of boxing and is soon to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

