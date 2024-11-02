Did You Know! HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja Reveals Rejecting 75 Films in Two Years; Here's Why

MUMBAI: Teja Sajja, currently riding the success wave of the superhero film HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, recently shared insights into his journey, revealing that he declined around 70-75 film opportunities spanning two and a half years to fully commit to HanuMan's development.

In an interview with 123telugu, Teja disclosed that he rejected dozens of film offers during this period, emphasizing his dedication to the superhero flick. Notably, around 15 of these projects exhibited substantial potential. The actor also highlighted his extensive involvement in HanuMan, having undergone approximately 25 screen tests, a significantly higher number than the usual practice for actors auditioning for a role.

Teja Sajja went above and beyond for the film, performing all stunts without a body double or relying on visual effects. He further showcased his commitment by learning to scuba dive for underwater sequences in HanuMan.

Also Read: Shocking! HanuMan' Director Prasanth Varma REVEALS 'Used to Hate' SS Rajamouli; Know here why!

The film, a collaboration between Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja, follows their successful partnership in the 2021 action comedy Zombie Reddy. The cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and others. Set in the fictional world of Anjanadri, HanuMan narrates the journey of a petty thief, Hanumanthu, who gains extraordinary powers after discovering a mystical gem. The storyline explores how he utilizes these powers and the challenges he confronts.

At the film's gratitude meeting, director Prasanth Varma expressed gratitude to Ravi Teja for lending his voice to the character of Koti, a monkey. He also hinted at a sequel titled Jai HanuMan, promising the audience more superhero adventures.

Also Read: Must read! Teja Sajja reveals what Chiranjeevi had to say after knowing about HanuMan ​​​​​​​

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla