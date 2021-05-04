Did you know? Hrithik Roshan also edited the movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai! Read more...

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan who made his strong mark in Bollywood industry with his amazing acting skills over the time, has now evolved as one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood, the actor who made his acting debut with movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai directed by his father Rakesh Roshan was immensely loved by the fans all over and was highly appreciated.

But there is one information related to the movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai which many of us did not know. Did you know actor Hrithik Roshan also contributed in the editing of the movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai, yes you heard right, and this was revealed by the actor himself.

Coming in a talk show the Kapil Sharma show in one of the episode, the actor was seen with the entire team of the movie Kaabil to promote his movie, that's where the actor revealed that his father Rakesh Roshan is a strict director and editor, and while he was sitting with his father on the editing table of the movie Kaho Na Pyar Hai he saw many of his nice scenes were edited by his father which you wanted in the movie. So the actor said after his father goes home he comes back to office and put the scenes back.

