Did You Know: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘ROMOURED GIRLFRIEND’ Saba Azad was dating Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad?

Hrithik Roshan's dinner date with actress Saba Azad became the talk of the town and pictures of them holding hands went viral on the internet.

06 Feb 2022 01:15 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan's dinner date with actress Saba Azad became the talk of the town and pictures of them holding hands went viral on the internet.

Well, do you know Hrithik's mystery girl Saba was in a relationship with Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad?

Earlier, Imaad had confirmed to the media that they were in a living relationship. Both Imaad and Saba were in a live-in relationship for 7 years till 2020. The two parted ways in 2020 due to personal reasons. A source was quoted by ETimes saying, "Imaad and Saba parted ways in 2020. At least they were together until 2020. And, yes they were living-in till then."

According to the reports, Hrithik has been keeping the relationship with Saba under wraps for months. A source told the tabloid, “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments.” Hrithik and Saba met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. Post their first meet, the two stayed in touch and met recently for dinner.

