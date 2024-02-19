Did You Know! India's First Actress to Star in a Rs 1000 Crore Film Revealed: Tamannaah Bhatia

Meet the trailblazing actress who paved the way for Indian cinema's Rs 1000 crore club, setting a new benchmark in the industry.
Tamannaah

MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Indian cinema, achieving the milestone of a Rs 1000 crore film was once a distant dream. However, in 2017, the landscape of Indian cinema was forever changed by the release of SS Rajamouli's epic saga, "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," which not only shattered box office records but also catapulted actress Tamannaah Bhatia into the spotlight as the first actress to star in a film that crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" was a monumental cinematic feat, made on an estimated budget of Rs 250 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release. Upon its unveiling to audiences, the film amassed an unprecedented global grossing of Rs 1,737.68–1,810.60 crore, rewriting the rules of Indian cinema.

In a mere 10 days following its release, "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" shattered records, becoming the first Indian film to gross over Rs 1000 crore. This remarkable achievement solidified Tamannaah Bhatia's legacy in Indian cinema and set a new standard for cinematic excellence.

Tamannaah Bhatia, born in Mumbai in 1989, has had a prolific career spanning over 20 years, with appearances in more than 80 films across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. Her journey began in 2005 with the music video "Lafzo Mein" from Abhijeet Sawant's album, leading to her acting debut in the Hindi film "Chand Sa Roshan Chehra." She then ventured into Telugu cinema with "Sree" and Tamil cinema with "Kedi" in 2006.

Even after the monumental success of "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion," Tamannaah Bhatia continues to push boundaries and explore new horizons in cinema. She is set to star in the Tamil horror-comedy "Aranmanai 4" and will play a pivotal role in the Hindi action-drama "Vedaa," opposite John Abraham, showcasing her versatility and talent.

Tamannaah Bhatia's groundbreaking achievement with "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" paved the way for other Indian films to enter the coveted Rs 1000 crore club, including "Dangal," "RRR," "KGF: Chapter 2," "Pathaan," and "Jawan." Her contribution to Indian cinema has left an indelible mark, inspiring generations of actors and filmmakers to aim for the stars.

