Did you know? Irrfan Khan was supposed to star in Sardar Udham Singh

MUMBAI: The demise of Irrfan Khan has left everyone in shock. The actor had been diagnosed with a rare disease in March 2018. He shared the news with everyone through his social media and kept fans informed about his health. Since then, Khan underwent treatment in London, finally returning to India briefly in February 2019. As the actor starred in the Shoojit Sircar film Piku alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, Irrfan was offered to film Sardar Udham Singh with the director. However, Khan was replaced by Vicky Kaushal.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Piku director Shoojit Sircar opened up about Irrfan Khan’s condition. The filmmaker shared that he spoke to both Irrfan and his wife Sutupa Sikdar. As Shoojit Sircar was sharing updates about Irrfan Khan’s health and that he was responding well to the treatment, the filmmaker mentioned that he had planned to visit him in London.

Later, talking about his film Sardar Udham Singh, Shootjit revealed that to relive Udham’s journey, he needs a performance with finesse and depth that Irrfan Khan was capable of. He also went on to share that Irrfan is the only international actor that Bollywood has today and mentioned how he discovered that independently.

Credits: SpotboyE