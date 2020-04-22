News

Did you know Jacqueline Fernandez is a fan of Mrs. Serial Killer co-star Manoj Bajpayee’s work

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020 06:01 PM

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is hailed as Bollywood's Miss Sunshine and has always entertained the audience everytime with back to back commercially successful films. The audiences always have a great time while watching her films.

The actress will be making her digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer in a whole new avatar with Manoj Bajpayee. Jacqueline is a big fan of Manoj Bajpayee's work was immediately on board to work with him on the upcoming thriller. 

The trailer of the movie was recently released and received a lot of appreciation for the actress’ performance. Needless to say, it’s the perfect treat for the Jacqueline’s fans and will release during the lockdown. 

Manoj Bajpayee's show ‘The Family Man’ and also his other previous projects have always been appreciated and the audiences always applaud him for his body of work.

Jacqueline's next, Mrs. Serial Killer is all set to premiere on 1st May and we cannot wait a whole new side of the actress of unfold!

Jacqueline's latest song 'Genda Phool' also is on loop in our playlists and Jacqueline learnt the lyrics and sang it melodiously.

