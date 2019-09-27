News

Did you know: Lara Dutta was offered a role in Hollywood movie Matrix? She refused because...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: Miss Universe Lara Dutta has made a successful run in Bollywood post her debut way back in 2003. The actress was last seen in the movie Azhar, where she played the role of a lawyer.

Lara these days in doing very few movies and is enjoying her married life with her kid and husband. The actress also guides the contestants of Femina Miss India. Many actors in Bollywood have been offered Hollywood movies. Some take them up, while others deny the offer.

One such actress who denied a Holywood offer was Lara Dutta. A few years ago, she was offered a role in Hollywood movie Matrix but refused because her mom was extremely unwell and she had to stay back in India to take care of her.

Well, as they say, everything happens for the good, but we are sure this film would have been better with Lara in it.

