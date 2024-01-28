Did You Know! Moon Moon Sen: The Actress Married into Royalty, Who Stirred Controversy with a Bikini in Debut Film

MUMBAI: Moon Moon Sen, an actress hailing from Kolkata, made headlines not just for her acting prowess but also for her royal connections. Born to the popular Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen, Moon Moon Sen married Bharat Dev Varma in 1978, a descendant of the former royal family of Tripura. The union blessed them with two daughters, Raima and Riya, who followed in their mother's footsteps and became actresses.

Despite her illustrious lineage, Moon Moon Sen carved her niche in the film world, making a bold entry with her debut film 'Andar Baahar.' In an era when actresses wearing bikinis on screen were a rarity, Moon Moon Sen's daring role in the film stirred controversy. Her bold scenes in the movie sparked discussions, overshadowing even the established heroes of that time, from Anil Kapoor to Jackie Shroff.

Moon Moon Sen's entry into Hindi cinema marked a departure from the conventional choices made by actresses of her time, who predominantly opted for traditional attire on screen. Her bold style and daring performance in 'Andar Baahar' made her a prominent name in the 80s film industry.

Beyond Hindi films, Moon Moon Sen expanded her horizons, appearing in Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi films. With a filmography comprising 60 films and 40 television series, Moon Moon Sen showcased her versatility as an actress.

Moon Moon Sen's journey is not just confined to the glamour of cinema. She pursued her education at prestigious institutions, including Loreto Convent in Shillong, Loreto House in Kolkata, Somerville College, Oxford, and Jadavpur University, where she earned her master's degree.

Apart from her acting career, Moon Moon Sen had a passion for painting, learning the art from the renowned painter Jamini Roy. She even ventured into teaching painting to children.

Moon Moon Sen's marriage to Bharat Dev Varma connected her to the royal heritage of Tripura. Her late mother-in-law, Ila Devi, was the daughter of Indira Raje, the princess of Cooch Behar, and had an elder sister - Gayatri Devi, the Maharani of Jaipur.

Moon Moon Sen's journey from a royal lineage to a trailblazing actress reflects a life filled with diverse experiences and contributions to the world of entertainment.

Credit: DNA



